(Adds detail, trade quotes)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, June 23 China, one of the world's top
sugar buyers, imported 520,000 tonnes of sugar in May, triple
the amount a year earlier, as refiners sought to benefit from
cheap global prices.
The jump in volumes, which was widely expected after similar
imports in April, has been spurred by tumbling global prices
that hit their lowest levels in 6-1/2 years earlier this
month.
China's domestic sugar prices have also recently eased on
demand concerns, but remain supported by forecasts of lower
output this year and government restrictions on imports aimed at
protecting domestic sugar mills.
Domestic sugar currently trades at premiums of about $250
per tonne over imports, the highest level on record, traders
said.
"There's no connection at all between global and local
prices," said a Chinese trader, who was not allowed to be quoted
in media.
Sugar imports are set to remain strong in coming months,
with the industry eyeing summer weather to gauge demand in the
peak consumption season, with hotter weather boosting beverage
consumption.
"We're still seeing raw sugar vessels coming in, and in
Thailand there's a very strong line-up of white sugar going to
China, with arrival in June," said a second trader.
Government restrictions, however, will keep a lid on
imports.
China allows 1.94 million tonnes of sugar imports annually
at a tariff of 15 percent as part of its commitments to the
World Trade Organisation.
Imports outside of this quota incur a 50 percent duty and
must be registered through a government-controlled licensing
system. Beijing has been rejecting applications for such permits
to help protect domestic sugar mills.
China's sugar association has also called on importers to
keep total imports this year to within 3.5 million tonnes, which
may push shipments down in coming months.
Imports in the first five months of the year are already
over 2 million tonnes, a 58 percent increase year on year, trade
website Guangxi Sugar Network said, citing government data.
But trade sources said the 3.5 million tonne figure may be
flexible, depending on Chinese demand. A widening production
deficit could increase government tolerance for higher imports.
China is expected to produce about 10.5 million tonnes of
sugar in 2014/15, down from 13.3 million tonnes in the prior
year. Output is set to fall further in the coming season.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Pullin)