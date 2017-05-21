(Repeats item issued late Friday with no change to text)
By Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason
BEIJING May 19 China's beleaguered sugar
producers are hoping for a taste of victory next week as Beijing
prepares to deliver its verdict on sugar import duties and
intensifies a crackdown on rampant smuggling along ancient trade
routes.
On Monday, China's Commerce Ministry will issue its first
ruling on a months-long investigation into raw and refined sugar
imports, having already proposed hefty tariffs in a draft
ruling.
A steep hike in duties by the world's biggest sugar importer
would be a serious blow for top producers Thailand and Brazil,
amid concerns about waning global demand for the sweetener.
However, it would offer a much-needed reprieve to millions
of small farmers and state-owned producers like Nanning Sugar
Industry and Cofco Tunhe Co who argue
cheap imports have caused billions of dollars of losses, cost
jobs and forced output cuts.
"If results are what the market has rumored, imported sugar
will lose its competitiveness while domestic sugar will get a
boost," said Wang Weidong, analyst based in Nanning, Guangxi
province, at Huatai Futures.
In a further sign that Beijing is trying to revive the
broader industry, it has tightened checks along China's porous
southern border with Myanmar to try to stamp out the flow of
illicit sugar, a source at a major global trader, a sales
manager at a top southern producer and three experts said.
As much as 2 million tonnes of raw and refined sugar from
Thailand and other producers - worth some $2 billion at current
prices - is stowed on trucks and ships and sold illegally at
wholesale markets each year, traders estimate.
Sugar is one of the few sectors in which China struggles to
compete with foreign rivals because smallholder farmers have to
employ more labour, driving up costs.
China's most-active white sugar futures were at
6,737 yuan ($977.60) per tonne on Friday, nearly double the
price of London futures.
The country currently imports about 3 million tonnes of
sugar a year, with 1.94 million tonnes of sugar imports allowed
at a tariff of 15 percent as part of China's commitments to the
World Trade Organization.
Beijing also allows out-of-quota imports, which have been
set at about 1.9 million tonnes in the past two years, and
currently attract a 50 percent duty.
SMUGGLED SWEETENER
Smuggling will be discussed at a meeting next week called by
the China Sugar Association with producers and refiners, in the
top sugar growing province Guangxi, a source briefed on the
matter said.
The association did not respond to calls seeking comment,
while customs did not respond to a fax seeking comment on the
tighter border controls.
Some in the industry worry that higher tariffs could tighten
domestic supplies and boost prices locally, making China an even
more alluring market for smugglers.
"Many major criminals are still at large ... Smuggling is
still blatant, and hasn't been smashed completely yet," the
China Sugar Association's official journal said recently.
Still, this year's crackdown, which started a few months ago
and intensified in late March, has had some success, stemming
shipments through Yunnan province, leading to the arrest of some
traders and boosting domestic prices, according to traders and
experts.
Prices of smuggled sugar have risen in China's wholesale
markets, they said, while wholesale sugar prices in Myanmar, a
major conduit for smugglers, have fallen.
In a recent trip to check the availability of illegal
product in Henan province in late April, the sales manager said
he no longer saw any smuggled sugar disguised as product from
his company.
"The crackdown happens every year and usually the smuggling
got quieter for a couple of weeks following each crackdown. But
this year, it has been quiet for a couple months," said the
source at a major global trader.
($1 = 1,370.0000 kyat)
($1 = 6.8914 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard
Pullin)