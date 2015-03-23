* Feb imports about half expected volumes
* Govt may have refused cargoes for "policy reasons"
-analyst
* China cuts output forecast
(Adds comment, detail; updates figures with official customs
data)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, March 23 China imported nearly 124,000
tonnes of sugar in February, down around 24 percent from a year
ago and about half the volume expected by industry, with
analysts saying shipments were likely delayed as the Lunar New
Year holiday fell in the middle of the month.
Some shipments may also have been refused entry for "policy
reasons", said one analyst, after Beijing implemented a new
approval process for non-quota imports.
The Chinese government is under pressure to reduce sugar
imports to help struggling domestic mills that are forced to pay
high prices for locally grown sugarcane, making them less
competitive against imports from top growers like Brazil and
Thailand.
Imports came to almost 3.5 million tonnes in 2014, prompting
China's commerce ministry to set up a new licensing system for
all imports of the sweetener without a low-tariff quota. But
local mills are still lobbying for tougher measures to curb
imports.
Three cargoes, refused entry in December and expected to
arrive last month, have still not arrived, impacting the
February import numbers, said Zhan Xiao, analyst at Xinhu
Futures.
"Our original estimates (for February) were 250,000 tonnes,"
he said, adding that it was not clear if the three cargoes would
arrive in March instead.
He could not offer further details on the cargoes' origins
or destination ports.
Slower imports come as China cut its forecast for sugar
output this year to 10.5 million to 11 million tonnes, down from
12 million tonnes, according to a state media report on Monday.
Guangxi, accounting for almost two thirds of the country's
sugar harvest, will produce 6.5 million tonnes of sugar,
officials said at a meeting on Sunday, lower than an earlier
estimate of 7.2 million tonnes.
Yunnan, Xinjiang, Hainan and Guangdong are projected to
yield 2.3 million tonnes, 450,000 tonnes, 300,000 tonnes and
730,000 tonnes of sugar respectively in the crushing year,
Xinhua said.
Sugar farmers planted less cane last year after the
government reduced the fixed cane purchasing price, and sugar
yields also suffered from typhoons and less fertiliser-usage.
Lower output, long expected by industry, was unlikely to
impact domestic prices, said Zhan, which have climbed strongly
in the first three months of this year, before easing slightly
in early March on pressure from weak global prices.
Imports for the first two months of 2015 came to 509,261
tonnes, up 12.6 percent, customs data showed on Monday.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Joseph
Radford)