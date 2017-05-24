BEIJING May 24 China has slashed its
out-of-quota sugar import permits this year to almost half of
last year's allowance, according to two sources familiar with
the matter, the latest step by the world's top sugar importer to
curb shipments from abroad.
China will grant permits for 1 million tonnes of sugar
imports, down from 1.9 million tonnes last year, the sources
said.
The permit reductions follow Beijing's decision on Monday to
impose extra tariffs on out-of-quota imports for the next three
years, saying the imports had "seriously damaged" the domestic
industry.
China allows 1.94 million tonnes of sugar imports annually
at a tariff of 15 percent as part of China's commitments to the
World Trade Organization. Imports brought in outside of that
quota are charged a higher tariff and subject to
permitting.
Some 600,000 tonnes of out-of-quota imports permits have
been issued for the first five months of 2017, the sources who
were briefed on the matter said. They declined to be named
because they are not authorised to speak to the press.
The Ministry of Commerce did not respond to a request for
comment.
Under the new plan, about 50,000 permits will be issued each
month for the rest of this year, according to one of the
sources.
With lower permits and higher tariffs, it would be almost
impossible to bring imports outside of the annual quota into
China and still make a profit, two sugars traders told Reuters.
Stocks of sugar piled up at bonded warehouses are estimated to
be as high as 700,000 tonnes.
In the first year of the new duty system announced on
Monday, import duties for out-of-quota tariff sugar would
increase to 95 percent.
That means it would cost about 7,047 yuan ($1,022) per tonne
to import refined sugar from Brazil, almost 400 yuan higher than
sugar from Guangxi province, a major producing region in China,
according to calculations by www.gsmn.com, a trade website.
Buying refined sugar from Thailand would cost 7,300 yuan per
tonne under the new tariff, according to the calculations.
($1 = 6.8899 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)