BEIJING May 25 China's recent decision to
impose extra tariffs on sugar imports would help maintain a
fairer market and trade, the Chinese commerce ministry said on
Thursday, its first comment on the safeguards announced earlier
this week.
The comments followed criticism of the decision by major
sugar exporter Brazil, which an industry group said is set to
suffer a sharp reduction in exports because of the Chinese
tariffs.
Commerce ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen said in a regular
briefing on Thursday to reporters that it "strictly followed"
Chinese laws and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules during its
investigation into alleged dumping by exporters and the ruling
was "in line with the long-term interest of various parties".
Brazilian sugar exports to China could fall around 800,000
tonnes in the next 12 months as a result of China's higher
import tariffs, local sugar industry group Unica said on Monday.
China introduced an extra tariff for the next three years on
sugar imports that the government said have "seriously damaged"
the domestic industry.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Sue-lin Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)