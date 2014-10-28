SHANGHAI Oct 28 All it could take is a
handshake: China's president and Japan's prime minister greet
each other cordially for a bilateral meeting at an Asia-Pacific
leaders' summit, and from there deals are approved, consents are
granted, and doing business starts looking a little more
straightforward.
That is the hope of the Japanese business community in
China, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU)
, according to Hidekazu Horikoshi, the China head of
Japan's biggest lender, which counts around 8,000 Japanese firms
in China as clients.
Despite a gradual recovery in sales for most Japanese firms
in China, some are still struggling with delays in government
approval for projects and business licenses despite meeting all
requirements, he said.
"Every Japanese company expects that once a photo of Xi
Jinping and (Shinzo) Abe shaking hands is carried in newspapers,
those approvals would be given immediately," Horikoshi told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, noting that BTMU would
welcome the reconciliatory gesture.
The handshake could symbolize a warming of relations which
have been frosty since a diplomatic row two years ago, which has
also had a chilling effect on business.
Sales of Japanese goods plummeted after a territorial
dispute in September 2012 triggered anti-Japan protests and
boycott of Japanese goods, with sales of Japanese cars falling
by nearly half.
At the time, China-based executives of Japanese firms said
they were being banned from participating in tenders for some
government projects and also noted a slowdown in clearing
regulatory paperwork.
Reflecting the rapid cooling of interest in the world's
second biggest market, Japan's direct investment into China fell
over 40 percent during the first nine months of this year.
Horikoshi said BTMU, the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, is still expanding its business in
China and currently has plans to grow its revenue by 10 percent
next year as it expands its lending portfolio to Chinese and
multinational firms.
However, the lack of transparency of Chinese firms, including
some state-owned enterprises was proving to a very high hurdle
for Japanese business to get over, Horikoshi said.
"The disclosure level of even some listed-companies is in
many cases not sufficient," he said, citing factors such as the
difficulty in determining the ownership structure of companies.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)