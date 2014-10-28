SHANGHAI Oct 28 All it could take is a handshake: China's president and Japan's prime minister greet each other cordially for a bilateral meeting at an Asia-Pacific leaders' summit, and from there deals are approved, consents are granted, and doing business starts looking a little more straightforward.

That is the hope of the Japanese business community in China, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) , according to Hidekazu Horikoshi, the China head of Japan's biggest lender, which counts around 8,000 Japanese firms in China as clients.

Despite a gradual recovery in sales for most Japanese firms in China, some are still struggling with delays in government approval for projects and business licenses despite meeting all requirements, he said.

"Every Japanese company expects that once a photo of Xi Jinping and (Shinzo) Abe shaking hands is carried in newspapers, those approvals would be given immediately," Horikoshi told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, noting that BTMU would welcome the reconciliatory gesture.

The handshake could symbolize a warming of relations which have been frosty since a diplomatic row two years ago, which has also had a chilling effect on business.

Sales of Japanese goods plummeted after a territorial dispute in September 2012 triggered anti-Japan protests and boycott of Japanese goods, with sales of Japanese cars falling by nearly half.

At the time, China-based executives of Japanese firms said they were being banned from participating in tenders for some government projects and also noted a slowdown in clearing regulatory paperwork.

Reflecting the rapid cooling of interest in the world's second biggest market, Japan's direct investment into China fell over 40 percent during the first nine months of this year.

Horikoshi said BTMU, the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, is still expanding its business in China and currently has plans to grow its revenue by 10 percent next year as it expands its lending portfolio to Chinese and multinational firms.

However, the lack of transparency of Chinese firms, including some state-owned enterprises was proving to a very high hurdle for Japanese business to get over, Horikoshi said.

"The disclosure level of even some listed-companies is in many cases not sufficient," he said, citing factors such as the difficulty in determining the ownership structure of companies.

(Editing by Eric Meijer)