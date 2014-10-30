(Updates HSBC forecast on yuan convertibility)
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG Oct 30 Even as China quickly expands
the use of its currency to financial hubs in Asia and Europe
this year, bankers are already looking to Canada and Middle East
as the next growing regions for their offshore yuan buinsess.
The moves are in line with Beijing's ambition to promote
its currency to more international investors and eventually turn
the "redback" into a global reserve currency, while at the same
time expanding its already considerable political and economic
clout.
"There is big potential in the Middle East and Canada in
terms of where's next for offshore yuan development, and the
needs there are quite balanced between trade and investment,"
Candy Ho, global head of RMB business development at HSBC told
Reuters.
"In the Americas, Canada is a bit ahead of the United
States. Canada's pension funds, especially from the West Coast,
are looking to access China," Ho said.
Indeed, Canada is making efforts to beef up its offshore
yuan business. Chinese media reported earlier the government is
studying how to set up a yuan clearing centre with the private
sector, and hopes to see some progress later this year.
The Canadian province of British Columbia completed its
second offshore yuan debt issuance worth 3 billion yuan ($490.94
million) on Wednesday, which saw strong demand from central
banks.
Issuance from sovereign and supranational issuers is rare in
dim sum market and usually draws lots of orders from central
banks, which in turn pushes the Chinese currency a step ahead on
the road to becoming a global reserve currency.
Some banks are strengthening their presence in China in
anticipation that offshore yuan business will take off in the
Americas.
"In North America there is an increased focus on
transactional banking involving RMB payments. We have hired a
head of FX in China which will help us find global RMB FX
solutions for our clients," Gerrard Katz, head of Asia foreign
exchange trading at Scotiabank, Canada's third largest
lender.
And the business interest goes both ways.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has won approval to
be the yuan clearing bank in Singapore and Luxembourg.
"For the next step, we will try to make breakthroughs in the
Americas," said Wu Bin, general manager at ICBC's International
Banking Department.
By establishing new clearing hubs in more cities, Beijing
hopes to persuade more foreign companies settle trade deals in
yuan and to switch their invoicing to the yuan, also know as the
renminbi. Having clearing banks reduces the cost of making
payments, makes trades more efficient and reduces currency risk.
Use of the yuan is also percolating into the Middle East at
a quicker pace, with China's Agricultural Bank selling the first
offshore yuan bond in Dubai in September, offering investors
there access to yuan assets.
The People's Bank of China and the Central Bank of UAE
signed a 35 billion yuan currency swap agreement in 2012 and
some Middle East countries have announced or indicated plans to
diversify their currency reserves into the yuan.
"The Middle East is looking quite closely at the development
of China and access to China. There is evidence of increasing
demand for Chinese assets, whether it's for offshore or onshore
bonds given a lot of money there is looking for
diversifications," said HSBC's Ho.
In June, the yuan reinforced its position as the seventh
most active currency for global payments and accounted for 1.55
percent of payments worldwide.
HSBC expects the yuan to be fully convertible within 2-3
years. It had predicted last year that the currency would become
fully convertible within five years.
For other news from Reuters China Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/China14
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits.
(1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Saikat Chatterjee & Kim Coghill)