HONG KONG Oct 27 Top Chinese asset manager Jack
Wang said a long delay in launching a "through-train" stock
connect scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong could keep China's
yuan-denominated A-shares out of the MSCI emerging markets
index, but wouldn't derail China's long-term plan to liberalise
its markets.
Wang, Hong Kong-based deputy chief marketing officer at
China CSOP Asset Management, said: "It'll be such a confidence
boost if the 'through-train' scheme is carried out, given its
big scale, no matter whether it is on time or not," Wang said.
The trading link is a landmark project to connect the equity
markets in the two cities. A successful launch was widely
expected to prompt global index providers to give greater
weighting to Chinese equities in global indexes next year.
But the scheme will not be launched in October as initially
planned because it does not yet have regulatory approval, Hong
Kong stock exchange chief executive Charles Li said on Sunday,
all but ruling out meeting publisher MSCI's deadline for
inclusion in the emerging markets index. and
Lin Yong, chief executive officer at Haitong International
based in Hong Kong, said the pro-democracy protests in the city
had made launching the stock connect too risky. "This kind of
environment is not suitable to roll out new policies and (the
authorities) can't take a risk doing so."
MSCI refused to include China's mainland-based A-shares to
its emerging market index in June because of the difficulty
investors have in accessing China's onshore capital markets.
The world's largest emerging market is already the biggest
component of the MSCI emerging market index, with more
than $1.3 trillion in global assets under management, but that
comprises foreign-currency assets and offshore listings.
Beijing maintains tight control on cross-border capital
flows and foreign investors can only enter the country's
domestic market under schemes such as QFII (Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor) and RQFII.
While this exclusivity and the requirements of the quota
system mean there is only a limited number of participants in
this market, the volume of quotas has increased rapidly in
recent years - indicating growing investor appetite for Chinese
assets.
Total outstanding quotas under the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor program now stand at $62.2 billion, while
an increase in the smaller RFQII scheme denominated in renminbi
is planned.
China's CSOP, the biggest RQFII (Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor) player said it was planning to expand
its business to the U.S. to tap its huge market and
sophisticated investors.
The firm, which worked with London-based Source to offer
products in Europe earlier this year, said it would sell an
equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) in New York next year and was
studying the best way to enter the U.S. market.
"The 'through-train' and RQFII make a lot of people look at
China. This year we've got a lot of inquiries from clients
around the globe on what they should do about China and where
they should start," Wang said.
