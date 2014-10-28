HONG KONG Oct 28 China has yet to explain why
the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock trading link-up missed its expected
launch on Monday, but the landmark scheme to give investors in
Hong Kong and the mainland direct access to each others' market
had failed to reconcile critical tax differences.
The Stock Connect scheme, considered a milestone in the
liberalisation of China's capital markets, would allow global
investors for the first time to trade China shares via Hong
Kong, while giving mainland investors access to Hong Kong-listed
stocks.
Despite huge foreign appetite for Chinese stocks, and
estimates that the scheme could generate more than $3 billion of
additional trade a day, banks and brokers had complained to
regulators last week about the lack of clarity over the scheme
rules.
On Sunday Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Ltd, said it had not received regulatory
approval but was unable to say why, or when it might get the
green light.
While investors remain hopeful that the link-up will
eventually go ahead, market professionals speaking at a Reuters
China Summit said resolving the capital gains tax issue was
critical.
Hong Kong does not charge capital gains tax, but China
levies 10 percent, as well as 5.6 percent tax on business
profits, and it is not clear how gains would be treated under
the proposed scheme.
"This is a significant issue that perhaps was
underestimated," said Brian Ingram, Chief Investment Officer at
Russell Ping An Investment.
"If you don't understand the cost of liquidity, i.e. the
capital gains tax you are expected to pay, your ability to weigh
the benefits of those decisions, to decide what type of
arbitrage trades to place, and, just as importantly, your
ability to try to hedge that tax exposure, is very, very
limited."
That would hit trading volumes, said Mark Austen, Chief
Executive Officer of the Asia Securities Industry & Financial
Markets Association (ASIFMA), an industry body.
"A lot of investors will be reluctant to use the link
because they are not sure what their tax liability will be and
how it will be calculated," he said.
ASIFMA had said back in August in a letter sent to China's
State Administration of Taxation that lack of transparency on
the tax issue would limit participation.
For the Chinese government, however, an exemption from
capital gains tax for Stock Connect could undermine other
cross-border investment schemes.
And though China's 10 percent gains tax on non-resident
institutions is low compared with other major financial centres,
collecting the tax could be complicated.
Xiaofeng Zhong, CEO for North Asia at Amundi Asset
Management, said his fund managers were interested in the
programme but would want to monitor operations before using the
trading system.
Shelly Painter, Regional Managing Director for Asia at
Vanguard, said that once the tax regime was known, investors
could make an informed decision: "It's the uncertainty that is a
problem."
Some banks had been hiring traders in anticipation of the
extra business, but were now having to temper their
expectations.
Lee Cook, head of cash equity for Asia Pacific at BNP
Paribas, which was among those hiring in recent
months, said: "What irks me, and the rest of industry, is the
lack of a roadmap towards a launch date."
Cook said the bank had trained people for the stock connect
and they were now being directed to work on other things.
