TAIPEI Nov 14 Formosa Petrochemcial , Taiwan's only privately run oil refinery, expects fourth-quarter profit to drop sharply to T$4-4.3 billion ($130-143 million) after a fire forced it to shut down, but profits should improve next year, its chairman said on Monday.

"We are still trying to digest our inventories, which should be completely used up at the end of November," Chairman Chen Pao-lang said at the Reuters China Investment Summit.

Formosa had profits of T$12 billion to T$13 billion a quarter in normal times, he said in an interview at the company's headquarters in Taipei.

(Reporting by Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Ken Wills)