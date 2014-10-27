HONG KONG Oct 27 Pro-democracy protests in Hong
Kong have created a volatile environment, making it too risky
for China to launch a stock connect scheme between Shanghai and
the former British colony, Chinese brokerage Haitong
International said on Monday.
"The external market environment in Hong Kong is not stable
now," said Lin Yong, chief executive officer at Haitong
International based in Hong Kong. "This kind of environment is
not suitable to roll out new policies and (the authorities)
can't take a risk doing so."
Lin said, however, it was just a matter of time before the
long-awaited scheme would be launched and brokers were
technically ready to take part.
(Reporting by Xiaowen Bi; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by
Eric Meijer)