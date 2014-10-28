LONDON Oct 28 Britain leaving the European
Union (EU) would not harm London's ability to compete as a
global financial centre, but could threaten the bloc's ability
to attract investors, the chief executive of the London Stock
Exchange said on Tuesday.
Tension between Britain and its EU partners has been growing
in recent years, after clashes with larger regional peers like
France and Germany over financial regulation issues such as bank
capital requirements and a proposed financial transaction tax.
Britain's declining say in EU matters and loss of regulatory
sovereignty has led Prime Minister David Cameron to pledge to
hold an in/out referendum by the end of 2017.
Lobby groups and a growing number of banks, including
Goldman Sachs, Citi and JPMorgan, have all
argued against a so-called "Brexit", saying it would hurt
London's position, but LSE CEO Xavier Rolet, says the EU stands
to lose more than the UK capital would.
"I doubt very much that Europe without the UK... would be
able to attract a competitive set of investors," he said during
the Reuters China Summit.
Rolet, who has led the London bourse since 2009, said
Britain has taken steps to encourage more investment and
stimulate its economy, such as supporting small- and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - a move that has helped create
1.8 million jobs in its private sector in the last three years.
He said the rest of the EU, including his native France
where there are 2.2 million SMEs compared to the UK's 4.8
million despite being a similar size, should follow suit and
make adjustments to economic and financial policies that would
appeal to foreign investors, like the Chinese.
"If you put yourself in the shoes of a Chinese
decision-maker, they are going to make a bet on a financial
standard that ultimately is competitive. London is a litmus test
of competition," he added.
"It's really important for the European Union to send a
message that countries that consider and regard competitiveness
as important can have a future inside the European Union and...
don't have to leave in order to maintain that competitiveness."
