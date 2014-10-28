* CEO says bourse seeking more Chinese listings

* Aims for financial boost from becoming renminbi hub

By Clare Hutchison

LONDON, Oct 28 London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) is aiming to list Chinese equity futures in London in the next stage of its plans to tap the world's second-largest economy, the bourse's chief executive told Reuters.

To date the LSE's expansion into China has been achieved through intellectual property, a cornerstone of the group's overall growth strategy.

Its FTSE index business has been particularly successful, with about $18 billion of assets under management against exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track FTSE China indices. ETFs are baskets of securities that are similar to mutual funds but trade on exchanges in much the same way as company shares.

Speaking at the Reuters China Summit on Tuesday, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said that a natural evolution of its strategy would be to develop futures products based on its China indices.

"Having an A50 (China) futures index listed over here would be a way to help grow liquidity and trading that can ultimately go back into the Chinese economy," Rolet said during the London leg of the event, without giving a timetable for the initiative.

The plan was conceived after a recent round of the economic and financial dialogue between China and Britain, during which both sides said that they welcomed the introduction of internationally tradeable futures contracts and pledged to work together to see the process through - something the French former investment banker described as a "seminal development".

"That form of cooperation helps us internationalise the Chinese financial markets and over time will help to make the renminbi a world currency, a reserve currency."

RENMINBI HUB

The LSE is central to wider plans to make London a leading offshore centre for trading in the Chinese currency, in the hope that it could provide a significant boost to the city's financial sector.

It faces stiff competition from Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Paris, all of which have expressed similar ambitions, but London has stolen a march on its rivals.

The London exchange has signed partnership agreements with three of China's four biggest state-owned banks - Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank - to help it to build its renminbi-denominated products and clear the currency.

It also raised 3 billion renminbi ($491 million) this month from an oversubscribed renminbi bond issued by the British government, the first Western government to do so.

Rolet, who in six years at the helm of the LSE has led a diversification into growth areas such as clearing and information services, said that London needed renminbi products to retain its status as the world's pre-eminent international financial centre.

London could eventually become an extension to the soon-to-launch Hong Kong-Shang Hai connect scheme, which will link the two cities' equity markets.

He said that the 213-year-old London bourse would continue to seek Chinese equity and bond listings despite a spate of corporate governance scandals at Chinese companies listed overseas.

About 60 Chinese companies are listed on its markets and LSE executives recently travelled to China to drum up more in what Rolet said was a successful initiative.

"There are governance challenges everywhere. There have been challenges in China, but there have been challenges in Europe as well, so we need to keep things in perspective," he said. (1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan)

(Editing by David Goodman)