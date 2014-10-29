HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Oct 29 Central banks from
Asia to America are adding the Chinese currency to their
portfolios as growing trade ties and a flurry of reforms by
Beijing are leading reserve managers to view the renminbi as a
viable reserve currency.
Acceptance of the Chinese currency among central banks and
sovereign wealth funds which manage billions of dollars in
assets is the ultimate objective for Beijing in its quest to
make the renminbi globally recognised.
"More than 50 central banks are already there, but the
number that are thinking about going there is also in the tens,"
Jukka Pihlman, managing director and global head, central banks
and sovereign wealth funds at Standard Chartered Bank told
Reuters.
While some Asian central banks have led the initiative to
adopt the renminbi as a reserve currency thanks to their growing
trade ties with Beijing, this year has seen the renminbi
breaking fresh ground.
Earlier this month, the United Kingdom raised 3 billion yuan
via a landmark offshore sovereign yuan bond and kept the yuan
proceeds into its foreign exchange reserves rather than
converting them into dollars or euros. Halfway across the world,
Australia publicly acknowledged it has allocated 3 percent of
its foreign exchange reserves to renminbi.
While these numbers are tiny in proportion to the
overwhelming presence of the U.S. dollar in global reserve
manager portfolios of about $12 trillion according to latest IMF
data, the renminbi's giant strides over four years is a sign of
how Beijing's promotion of the yuan in global trade has quickly
borne fruit.
The renminbi is also gaining traction among financial
institutions and multinational companies. The yuan was the
seventh-ranked global payments currency in August 2014 rising
from 13th position in January 2013, according to SWIFT, a global
payments provider.
This year alone, China has established offshore yuan hubs
across several cities in Europe and has given bigger quotas to
foreign investors looking to buy Chinese assets.
"U.K. and Australia have shown the way by publicising the
addition of RMB (renminbi) to their reserves," said Gerrard
Katz, head of Asia FX trading at Scotiabank in Hong Kong.
"There is a lot of interest on CNH bonds from reserve
managers globally and that is going to be a natural progress for
internationalization of the RMB." (CNH bonds refers to bonds
denominated in Chinese currency issued outside the mainland.)
As more countries add the Chinese currency to their
portfolios, pressure grows on the International Monetary Fund to
include the renminbi in its internal Special Drawing Rights unit
of account. The basket currently includes the dollar, euro,
pound and yen.
Adding the yuan to the SDR basket would be a big step for
China, and would prompt may central banks which had held back
through caution about the openness of Chinese markets to
diversify some of their reserves into renminbi.
Media reports last week said the European Central Bank plans
to add the renminbi to its foreign exchange reserves.
In a survey conducted by Central Banking Publications in
June among 69 central banks, and sponsored by HSBC, two-thirds
of respondents said the renminbi had become more attractive
because of the relative strength and growing influence of
China's economy.
For other news from Reuters China Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/China14
For a series of charts on the internationalisation of the
yuan, see here
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Hasan, Kavita Chandran in
SINGAPORE and Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Eric
Meijer)