By Lee Chyen Yee and Devidutta Tripathy
HONG KONG Nov 14 Germany's SAP AG
, the world's biggest maker of business software, is
open to acquisitions in Asia and plans to hire more in the
fast-growing China and India markets, a senior executive said on
Monday.
While there was limited impact from the economic woes in the
United States and Europe, SAP expected Asia to contribute more
to overall revenue in coming quarters, said Stephen Watts,
president of SAP Asia-Pacific and Japan, at the Reuters China
Investment Summit.
"In your question are we open to acquisitions in Asia? Yes
we are," Watts told Reuters reporters in Hong Kong. "We are most
certainly open to acquisitions, but it has to bring incremental
innovation to the customer. That is the first absolute go,
no-go."
SAP, which competes with Oracle Corp globally and
companies such as Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd
in China, has made key global acquisitions over the
past few years, including Sybase and Business Objects.
SAP last month reported a jump in third-quarter sales and
profit, alleviating fears of a slowdown in technology spending.
Asia has been a bright spot for SAP, whose portfolio
includes designing software, databases and workflows for
corporations.
In the third quarter, SAP's revenue in Asia-Pacific and
Japan totalled 525 million euros, contributing about 15 percent
to the company's total.
Software revenue in the region was up 42 percent at 165
million euros, with Japan, China and India growing the fastest,
in excess of 50 percent during that period, Watts said.
"Asia will absolutely form a greater part of the pie as the
quarters and years progress, but I don't think that's as a
result of the rest of the pie getting smaller," said Watts, who
assumed his position in January 2010.
In India and China, SAP had a staff strength of 5,500 and
2,600, respectively, at the end of the second quarter and had
added a couple of hundred more in each market over the past few
months, Watts said.
SAP has also recently moved from Germany its global support
organisation now headquartered to Beijing.
"It will continue to be hundreds of people," Watts said,
declining to give specifics.
