HONG KONG Oct 28 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange
said it will strengthen delisting arrangements for companies on
its ChiNext board to keep the market healthy and protect
investors amid an economic slowdown in China.
"The ChiNext board is designed to attract high-growth
companies with strong innovation ability and that also means
risk. Uncertainty is higher in this market," Liu Huiqing,
executive vice president at Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in an
interview for the Reuters China Summit.
A weakened economic environment has seen some companies
making losses, but the progress towards delisting poor
performers and rule breakers has been slow. The first delisting
was in 2001, but delisting has been largely suspended since
2008.
Only 78 firms have been delisted from the Shanghai and
Shenzhen exchanges since 2000 due mainly to successive years of
poor earnings, official data showed.
China issued new rules on Oct 17 to get loss-making
companies or those in violation of regulatory requirements to
delist, the first time it has offered a variety of ways for
poorly-performing companies to seek delisting.
Liu said development of the ChiNext board was slower than
she had hoped and the market was still very young compared to
international counterparts, but the restructuring of China's
economy could breathe fresh life into its listed companies.
ChiNext is a NASDAQ-style board that was launched in
October 2009, with 387 companies listed at a market
capitalisation of nearly 2 trillion yuan ($328 billion) at
end-August 2014.
The Shenzhen bourse is also studying proposals to allow
non-profitable internet companies to list and is working on
differentiated rules, such as a stricter controls on who can
invest, information disclosure, and delisting requirements to
control potential risks.
Local media reported earlier that the China Securities and
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would allow some internet and
technology companies with no profits to get listed on ChiNext
after staying in the national equities exchange and quotations
system for a year.
ChiNext is an important component of China's multi-tier
capital market system. Since its launch five years ago, the
market has seen institutional investors take a 40 percent share
in its listed companies by capitalisation, compared with less
than 1 percent in the early phase of the market's development.
(1 US dollar = 6.1147 Chinese yuan)
