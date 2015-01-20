BRIEF-Vital Healthcare Property Trust posts 9-mth net profit of NZ$83.4 mln
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
Jan 20 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire pharmaceutical packaging firm for about 556.2 million yuan ($89.51 million)
* Entered into a conditional partnership with acurity health group