* Bailout of Suntech one in a series
* Beijing wary of social instability resulting from mass
layoffs - economist
* Airlines, shipping industry consolidations showing mixed
results
* Keeping firms in saturated sectors afloat puts broader
competitiveness at risk
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 31 The looming bailout of Suntech
Power may mark a temporary victory for the city of Wuxi
in its struggle to keep its champion employer afloat, but it
highlights a singular weakness in China's reform strategy: a
deep-rooted political inability to allow inefficient businesses
to go bust.
As Chinese leaders prepare to convene for a key economic
reform meeting in mid-November at which they will establish the
policy template for the next 10 years, dealing with widespread
industrial overcapacity is supposed to be at the forefront.
A plan issued in October by the China's State Council, the
country's cabinet, said it would block new projects and rely
more on market mechanisms to get control of overinvestment in
underutilised sectors.
To do that it must overcome the impulses of local
governments such was Wuxi's, whose investment arm submitted a
letter of intent on Wednesday to invest $150 million in Suntech
Power's Chinese subsidiary - which is swamped in some $1.76
billion in debt - and restructure the company.
"Although this represents forward progress of a sort, it's
not nearly enough to provide any comfort for long-term
investors," Morningstar analyst Stephen Simko said in a research
note. "Suntech remains a toxic name."
The deal will leave foreign investors with slightly more
than the nothing they would have gotten if the firm liquidated,
but it will also ensure that Suntech employees will not feel the
pain.
This is hardly the first time this has happened - while New
York-listed Suntech Power defaulted on an overseas bond in
March, China has never allowed a formal corporate bond default
at home.
The rescues have not been limited to major listed companies
such as Suntech and LDK Solar, but have also been
extended to macreconomically insignificant unknowns including
chemical fibre manufacturer Shandong Helon; Chaori Solar Energy
Science and Technology ; and Yichang Three Gorges
Quantong Coated and Galvanized Plate.
"There's no political support for dealing with
overcapacity," said Zhu Haibin, economist at J.P. Morgan.
This unwillingness has contributed to rising levels of
corporate debt in China, which Zhu estimated now stands at a
comparatively high 125 percent of GDP.
Economists say much of China's overcapacity is not a product
of market failure but rather of the overweening ambitions of
local Chinese politicians.
Most of the affected industries are either directly or
indirectly related to sectors Beijing designated as "strategic"
in previous economic plans, including clean energy, steel, and
shipbuilding.
TOO MUCH MEDDLING
Su Bo, China's vice-minister of industry, told a conference
in September that "administrative interference" in industry was
one of the biggest causes of overcapacity, adding that
preferential policies in areas such as land allocation had
distorted the market and created unfair competition.
The subsidies and protections Beijing has granted its
strategic industries have damaged relations with trading
partners, who routinely accuse Chinese companies of dumping
products into foreign markets to suppress competition.
The policy has also engendered destructive price wars at
home between different companies selling identical products, all
of them insulated from bankruptcy by their local governments.
In the solar sector, for example, local governments quickly
perceived that assembly of solar panels was both low-tech and
labour intensive, making it easy to start up a factory and
generate local employment.
"Each local government has the ambition to build their own
empire," said Zhang Zhiming, head of China research at HSBC in
Hong Kong. Zhang has argued that Beijing needs to rein in local
government overinvestment, pointing out that steel capacity in
China is now seven times higher than Japan's and more than the
next 10 countries' combined output.
But Beijing has to balance the economic benefit against the
political risk massive nationwide lay-offs would entail.
"Given Beijing desires stability, you cannot rein this in
too abruptly," said Zhang. "If you force consolidation, people
are going to get laid off and the local economy will get hit."
INEFFICIENCY PANDEMIC
This bodes ill for those who hope the issue will be
addressed quickly.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
has already ordered some 19 different sectors to reduce
productive capacity, but it appears the order is paired with
guidance that they should do so without laying off any workers.
Chinese airlines, for example, which saw margins destroyed
by minor municipal or provincial government players that were
only able to compete through brutal ticket price wars, have been
ordered to consolidate in the name of better service.
But a source at a centrally owned airline said that the
restructuring was designed less to improve cost efficiencies
than reduce competition through generous buyouts.
"We were told we had to buy up smaller airlines, but it was
on a 'buy one get one free' basis: If we acquired a good
airline, we had to buy a bad one as well," she said.
The source said that the acquiring airlines had been ordered
to import the entire staff of the target airline and maintain
their salary levels untouched. If the incoming manager was paid
more than an internal manager of the same level, the source
said, the internal manager would be given a raise to catch up.
Shipbuilding is another industry that continues to suffer
from a capacity glut in the face of weak global demand. But here
too it seems that there is strong resistance to demands that
local governments close idle shipyards.
In August, Beijing moved to raise lending standards for
shipbuilders in an attempt to starve the weaklings out, and
domestic media have reported that a swathe of small shipyards
have gone bust.
But the crackdown did not last long, and now Beijing has
announced plans to subsidise "green shipbuilding", which some
industry observers have interpreted as code for another
surreptitious bailout that will allow weak shipyards to rebrand
themselves as "green" in order to continue to receive government
support.