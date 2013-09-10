* Foreign firms turn to currency swaps to fund onshore
Chinese operations
* Currency swaps allow firms to borrow more, cheaply and
quickly
* Growth in currency swaps comes at expense of Dim Sum
market
By Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Foreign companies are
increasingly using cross currency swaps to fund onshore
operations in China rather than raising money via the Dim Sum
bond market in Hong Kong.
Multinational companies said that they could raise more
money, more quickly and more cheaply by borrowing in dollars and
swapping the money into yuan than if they borrowed directly in
yuan through the offshore yuan-denominated bond (Dim Sum) market
in Hong Kong.
"We swap from euros into renminbi for the maturity we want,
which is a very straight forward treasury technique and that
means we can have a fixed rate interest loan into China," said a
regional treasury head in Asia at a multinational firm who
declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.
Companies' growing use of currency swaps comes means less
issuance in the $80 billion Dim Sum market, especially as the
cost of issuing Dim Sum bonds has risen to become no cheaper
than borrowing in China.
Rohit Srivastava, a New York-based executive director at JP
Morgan, said it was easier for multinational companies to lend
to their Chinese subsidiaries in yuan than in U.S. dollars
because it was time consuming for subsidiaries to get approval
to borrow in dollars.
"Recent yuan liberalization measures have allowed them to
take the FX risks away from the local subsidiary, aggregate such
risks at the parent level and then hedge the net exposures using
the offshore deliverable or non-deliverable markets," he said.
Currency swaps are widely used in most Asian countries as a
way of accessing local currencies without assuming foreign
exchange risk. China is playing catch-up in this regard thanks
to gradual regulatory changes.
On July 10, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) broadened some
of its pilot programmes, including one that allows companies
operating in China to move yuan more easily across borders.
It is also much cheaper for foreign companies to borrow in
dollars and swap them into yuan. Rather than borrow in yuan, a
company can save 100 basis points in borrowing costs by swapping
dollars into yuan and then lending the money as a shareholder
loan to its onshore subsidiaries.
It is even more expensive for a Chinese subsidiary to borrow
yuan in the onshore bank market.
YUAN RISING
Foreign companies have taken to these currency swaps with
gusto. Monthly swap trading volumes have jumped to about $5
billion from just a few hundred million dollars in early 2012,
traders estimate.
That contrasts with falling trading volumes in the secondary
bond market, which is the dominant asset class in offshore yuan.
Equity funding is down to barely a handful of deals.
Another treasurer at a multinational company with extensive
operations in China said he could raise 10 times as much in
international markets than he could in the offshore yuan bond
market, which was another reason to borrow in dollars and swap
into yuan.
Notwithstanding restrictions on how much companies can
inject onshore via this route, the share of foreign direct
investment into China denominated in renminbi has increased
enormously since it was first allowed in October 2011.
Nearly half of foreign direct investment going into China in
the first six months of this year was denominated in yuan,
compared to about 35 percent in 2012, according to PBOC and
Deutsche Bank estimates, indicating more companies are using
this route.
But with the liquid three-year currency swap rate trading at
a record 2.4 percent, versus 1.2 percent in May, much of the
savings has disappeared for shorter tenors.
Market strategists, however, said that companies could still
book big savings by using longer-maturity tenor swaps.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)