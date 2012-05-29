STOCKHOLM May 29 China's government has signed
a deal with Sweden for loans to small and medium-sized firms,
which media reports said could be worth 1 billion euros ($1.25
billion), a sign of further Chinese interest in the Nordic state
after buying car maker Volvo.
Sweden's Industry Ministry said in a statement an investment
agreement was signed during a visit by Industry Minister Annie
Loof to Beijing.
It named no figures but Swedish television said on its
website that Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao had stunned his
hosts, during an April visit, by saying China wanted to invest
about 1 billion euros in Sweden, about 9 billion Swedish crowns
and this would be part of the new agreement.
No one at Sweden's Industry Ministry was available to
comment on the sum mentioned in the reports.
In a statement, the ministry said the agreement aimed at
deepening cooperation between small and medium-sized Swedish and
Chinese companies.
"I am very pleased with our agreement which strengthens the
possibilities for Swedish companies operating in China and
Chinese companies in Sweden," Loof said in the statement.
She told Swedish television in Beijing after her talks that
the agreement meant companies would be able to apply for
innovation loans from the China Development Bank.
Chinese business has shown increased interest in the Nordic
region, including the purchase in 2010 by Zhejiang Geely Holding
Group, parent of Hong Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings
Ltd., of upmarket car maker Volvo from Ford Motor
Company.
A Chinese tycoon is also in the process of leasing a chunk
of land in Iceland for a holiday resort.
$1 = 0.7977 euros)
($1 = 7.1753 Swedish crowns)
