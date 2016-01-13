(Adds Sweden says summoned China's ambassador)
BEIJING/STOCKHOLM Jan 13 A Swedish man detained
in China last week was suspected of acts detrimental to the
country's national security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said on Wednesday in its first comments on the case against the
foreign human rights and legal reform advocate.
The Swedish Foreign Ministry said it had summoned China's
ambassador over the case on Jan. 8, a meeting that also touched
on the disappearance of a Swedish citizen in Thailand, who is
one of several missing publishers and book vendors with business
in Hong Kong.
"We take a serious view on the fact that the embassy has not
yet been allowed to visit the Swedish citizen detained in
China," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Ekberg said.
Peter Dahlin, the 35-year-old co-founder of the Chinese
Urgent Action Working Group, was taken into custody Jan. 4, the
organisation said.
"Swedish citizen Peter Dahlin has been put under coercive
measures in accordance with the law in Beijing on suspicion of
engaging in acts that harm China's national security," said
ministry spokesman Hong Lei at a regular briefing. "This case is
currently being investigated."
Coercive measures generally refers to detention.
Hong added that China would allow for the Swedish embassy to
carry out consular work.
Dahlin's organisation had previously said consular officials
had been unable to communicate directly with Dahlin, and the
embassy said it was working to set up a meeting.
The group supports public interest lawyers, academics and
others in China to promote rule of law, according to a statement
from the organisation.
Dahlin's detention comes amid a widening crackdown on rights
lawyers and foreign groups working on legal reform. Rights
groups say the crackdown aims to rein in dissent, but the
Chinese government denies this.
The Swedish Foreign Ministry had earlier confirmed a Swedish
national had been detained, but has not named Dahlin or given
further details, citing privacy concerns.
China has detained or formally jailed several foreign
nationals in recent years, sometimes due to their proximity to
what it perceives as sensitive information.
(Reporting By Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Sven Nordenstam;
Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore/Jeremy Gaunt)