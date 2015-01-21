(Fixes headline tag)
* PBOC extends $8 bln in pilot scheme for Swiss investors
* Sydney, London, Frankfurt among global yuan trading
centers
* Swiss bankers welcome the move to tap China growth
DAVOS/ZURICH, Jan 21 Switzerland's central bank
said on Wednesday it had agreed with the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland for
renminbi trading and extend a pilot scheme for clients of Swiss
banks.
"It (the arrangement) will promote the use of the renminbi
by enterprises and financial institutions in cross-border
transactions, and promote facilitation of bilateral trade and
investment," the Swiss National Bank said in a statement.
Alongside the pact, the PBOC will extend a pilot scheme for
foreign investors to clients of Swiss banks, with a quota of up
to 50 billion yuan ($8 billion).
"We are willing to make Switzerland one of the centres of
offshore RMB business," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told the
World Economic Forum.
He said China was committed to opening up more to the
outside world, and planned to deepen reforms of financial
services and foreign exchange.
Until recently, transactions in China's currency, the
renminbi or yuan, have been impractical for all but very large
European companies that are able to involve China's central bank
in a deal, because the renminbi is not freely convertible.
China's central bank has already chosen Sydney, Seoul,
Paris, Luxembourg, London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Hong Kong as
global centres for trading the yuan, or renminbi, as part of
efforts to promote the use of its currency in international
trade.
In the past five years, China has promoted use of the yuan
for trade and investment, and also as a reserve
currency to help lower currency risks for Chinese companies and
challenge the dollar's global dominance over the long term.
The Swiss central bank said a bilateral currency swap
agreement worth 150 billion yuan signed with China last year was
a key precursor to developing a renminbi market in Switzerland.
Switzerland's banking lobby welcomed the move, saying it
bolstered Swiss efforts to participate in Chinese growth.
($1 = 6.2112 Chinese yuan renminbi)
