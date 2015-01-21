ZURICH Jan 21 Switzerland's central bank said
on Wednesday that it agreed with the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland for
renminbi trading and extend a pilot scheme for Swiss investors.
"It (the arrangement) will promote the use of the renminbi
by enterprises and financial institutions in cross-border
transactions, and promote facilitation of bilateral trade and
investment," the Swiss National Bank said in a statement.
Alongside the pact, the PBOC will extend a pilot scheme for
foreign investors to Switzerland with a quota of up to 50
billion yuan ($8.05 billion).
The Swiss central bank said a bilateral currency swap
agreement worth 150 billion yuan signed with China last year was
a key precursor to developing a renminbi market in Switzerland.
($1 = 6.2112 Chinese yuan renminbi)
