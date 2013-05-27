BEIJING May 27 China will cut import duties on
Swiss watches by 60 percent in ten years as part of a free-trade
agreement set to be signed in July, the Ministry of Commerce
said on Monday, at a time when luxury watchmakers are faced with
falling Chinese sales.
Under the pact, Switzerland will offer zero tariffs on 99.7
percent of the value of goods from China, while China will allow
84 percent of Swiss exports to be duty-free, Assistant Minister
of Commerce Yu Jianhua told a press conference on Monday.
Switzerland will be the first continental European country
to sign a free trade deal with China. Iceland was the first
European country to sign a free trade pact with China in April,
part of moves to reduce trade disputes with countries in the
region.
The latest pact will benefit Switzerland's watchmakers,
notably Swatch Group and Richemont, whose
timepieces are popular with Chinese consumers.
"In the first year, we will cut import duties on (Swiss
watches) by 18 percent and then by around 5 percent annually in
the following years," Yu said. "They will be cut by 60 percent
in ten years."
"The prices of Swiss watches tend to come down by some range
(for Chinese consumers)."
Sales of luxury watches have tumbled in recent months, hurt
in part by a government crackdown on giving gifts to officials
for favours, and as growth in the world's second-biggest economy
falters.
Yu said lower duties will reduce the price of Swiss watches
sold in China, but noted it is difficult to calculate just how
much prices will fall as there are other taxes including the
value-added tax and the consumption tax.
China is Switzerland's third-biggest trade partner after the
European Union and the United States, and the free trade deal
covers industrial goods as well as agricultural products.
All industrial goods, including textiles, clothes, metal
products, auto parts and components, from China to Switzerland
will enjoy zero tariffs. More than 960 types of Chinese
agricultural products will be on the list of duty exempt items,
Yu said.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)