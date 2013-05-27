* Trade deal to reduce tariffs by 60 pct over 10 years
* Should boost sales in key market
* Swiss watchmakers grappling with slowing exports
(Recasts throughout, adds analyst comment, shares)
BEIJING/ZURICH, May 27 China is to cut import
duties on Swiss watches by 60 percent over the next 10 years
under a free-trade agreement which should help reinvigorate
Swiss watchmakers' sales in a key market.
Swatch Group and Richemont are grappling
with slowing demand for luxury timepieces in mainland China due
to a crackdown on expensive gifts for favours and slowing
economic growth.
Exports of Swiss watches to mainland China, their third
biggest market, grew just 0.6 percent in 2012, down from almost
49 percent growth in 2011.
Under the first free trade pact China will sign with a
country in continental Europe, the Asian country will allow 84
percent of Swiss exports to be duty-free, Assistant Minister of
Commerce Yu Jianhua told a press conference on Monday.
"In the first year, we will cut import duties on (Swiss
watches) by 18 percent and then by around 5 percent annually in
the following years," Yu said. "They will be cut by 60 percent
in 10 years."
The agreement, which should be signed when Switzerland's
Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann visits China in
mid-July, will bring retail prices of Swiss watches in China
down, but it is difficult to say by how much exactly, Yu said.
Vontobel analyst Rene Weber said Swiss watches in China were
subject to an import tax of 11 percent and a luxury tax of 20
percent on watches costing more than 1,500 Swiss francs
($1,600). There is also a value-added tax.
"If the import tax is cut by 18 percent, the rate would fall
to 9 percent from 11 percent. This wouldn't lead to lower prices
and only have an impact on margins," Weber said, adding the
development was nevertheless positive.
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said he believed the
current slowdown in demand was driven by consumer mood.
"I wonder if the duty reduction can be enough to switch this
- but it can certainly help move things in the right direction,"
he said.
Shares in Swatch rose 0.4 percent to 574.50 Swiss francs at
1249 GMT, while peer Richemont's stock was up 0.7 percent to
89.25 francs, outperforming a 0.1 percent higher sector.
China is Switzerland's third biggest trade partner after the
European Union and the United States, and the free trade deal
will cover industrial goods as well as agricultural products.
Switzerland will offer zero tariffs on 99.7 percent of the
value of goods from China, including all industrial goods, such
as textiles, clothes, metal products, auto parts and components,
Yu said.
More than 960 types of Chinese agricultural products will be
on the list of duty exempt items, he said.
($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing in Beijing and Silke
Koltrowitz in Zurich; Editing by David Cowell)