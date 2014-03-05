BEIJING, March 5 China's process to approve Syngenta's MIR162 genetically modified corn is underway after the firm submitted additional material to authorities in November and should go through quickly, Vice Agriculture Minister Niu Dun said.

"The approval process would go through very quickly," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the opening of China's parliament on Wednesday.

Asked if the corn variety could be approved within the first half of 2014, he said: "It is possible." He said the exact timing would depend on the agriculture ministry's biosafety committee.