BEIJING, Sept 17 Chinese Foreign Minister Yang
Jiechi told a representative of a Syrian opposition group on
Monday that the political solution to the crisis in Syria must
be led by its people, and repeated Beijing's rejection of
external intervention.
China has been keen to show it does not take sides in Syria
and has urged the government there to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change. It has also
said a transitional government should be formed.
Yang made the comments to a representative of Syria's
National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change, China's
Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.
