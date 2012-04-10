BEIJING, April 10 Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Liu Weimin on Tuesday reiterated hopes that the Syrian
government and opposition groups would immediately adhere to a
U.N.-brokered ceasefire.
Syrian troops shelled villages, fired across frontiers and
were accused of massacres in the hours before a deadline on
Tuesday that many doubt halt a 13-month slide into all-out civil
war.
International mediator, and former U.N. secretary general,
Kofi Annan has put forward a six-point peace plan for ending the
year-long fighting that lays down a deadline for Syria to
withdraw troops and heavy weapons from towns on Tuesday,
followed by a ceasefire by both Syrian forces and opposition
fighters 48 hours later on April 12.