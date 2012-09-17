(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING, Sept 17 Chinese Foreign Minister Yang
Jiechi told a representative of a Syrian opposition group on
Monday that the political solution to the crisis in Syria must
be led by its people, and repeated Beijing's rejection of
external intervention.
China has been keen to show it does not take sides in Syria
and has urged the government there to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change. It has also
said a transitional government should be formed.
Yang told Hasan Abdul-Azim, the general coordinator of
Syria's National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change,
that "the current situation in Syria is getting more severe, but
the use of force will not solve the problem and the correct
direction of a political solution cannot be shaken", China's
Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.
"The aspirations and choice of the Syrian people should be
fully respected, the political transition process must be led by
the Syrian people and cannot be imposed from outside," Yang was
quoted as telling Abdul-Azim.
Yang called on all parties in Syria to cooperate with the
mediation efforts of international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi
and reiterated Beijing's stance rejecting all forms of violence,
according to the foreign ministry.
Abdul-Azim told Yang of his group's proposal for a
ceasefire, which include the release of prisoners, the granting
of humanitarian access and a "four-point proposal" for the start
of a political transition, the foreign ministry said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's envoy, Bouthaina Shaaban,
visited in August when China repeated a call for talks between
the Syrian government and opposition.
Both China and Russia have vetoed proposed U.N. Security
Council resolutions intended to put pressure on Assad. China has
repeatedly said it opposes forceful foreign intervention and
called for a political solution in Syria.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Aileen Wang; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)