By Lucy Hornby and Aileen Wang
| BEIJING, March 7
BEIJING, March 7 China is bringing workers
home from Syria, its Commerce Minister said on Wednesday, in an
apparent attempt to avoid a repeat of last year's eleventh-hour
rescue of Chinese nationals from Libya when violence engulfed
the country.
Only about 100 Chinese workers will be left behind to guard
work camps and equipment, Minister Chen Deming said, without
giving figures for the total number of Chinese citizens or
projects in Syria.
"The Chinese government and ministries must seriously
undertake the protection of Chinese firms' production and
projects overseas, and the protection of the lives of Chinese
citizens overseas, especially engineering teams," Chen told
reporters.
Beijing sent an envoy to Damascus this week, even as
closed-door meetings were held at the United Nations to discuss
a U.S.-drafted resolution urging an end to the Syrian
government's increasingly lethal crackdown on a year-long
revolt.
China joined Russia to veto previous U.N. resolutions on
Syria in October and February, moves which drew fierce
international condemnation.
China was caught off guard last year when a civil war
erupted in Libya. Nearly 36,000 of its nationals exited the
country, some by hastily chartered ships, while others fled by
foot or by bus into Egypt.
Chinese workers were involved in Libyan projects worth $17
billion, Chen said, describing those projects as primarily
residential construction projects, in or near Libyan cities.
His remarks represent some of the most detailed comments so
far by Beijing officials regarding Chinese interests in Libya.
"The tragedy is that these projects were badly damaged
during the instability, the civil war and the foreign
intervention," Chen said.
"So we are negotiating with the Libyan government, we hope
that the Libyan government can actually begin compensation for
these projects in accordance with international norms."
China is evaluating the security situation in Libya, he
said, but does not yet deem it safe enough for work on Chinese
projects to resume.
China's growing appetite for resources and Chinese firms'
competitiveness in overseas road, dam and construction tenders
has made its workers more vulnerable to threats.
In January, 29 Chinese workers were kidnapped and one killed
by rebels in Sudan, as part of their dispute with the Khartoum
government.
In recent years, Chinese workers have also been targeted in
Egypt, Niger and Pakistan, among other countries.
(Editing by Ken Wills; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)