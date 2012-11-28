SHANGHAI Nov 28 China's tablet PC market grew
62.5 percent in the third quarter from the previous year,
dominated by Apple Inc's iPad which snared more than
two-thirds of sales, an industry report said on Wednesday.
For the quarter, 2.6 million tablet PCs were sold in China,
up from 1.6 million a year ago, said technology research firm
Analysys International.
Apple had 71.4 percent of the market, down a percentage
point from the second quarter, ahead of Lenovo Group
with 10.5 percent. Chinese firm Ereneben was third with 3.6
percent, edging out Samsung Electronics on 3.5
percent.
Tablet and smartphone sales in China have soared in recent
years as prices drop and users look for cheaper gadgets to allow
them access to the Internet. China has the world's largest
Internet and mobile markets by number of users.