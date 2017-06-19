HONG KONG, June 19 Hong Kong's securities
regulator on Monday halted trade in China Taifeng Beddings
Holdings Ltd, without giving details.
Shares in the bedding products manufacturer have not traded
since February 2015, when China Taifeng requested a suspension.
Last month, China Taifeng had suspended duties of Liu
Qingping as chairman and executive director pending the outcome
of an internal investigation into its annual results.
China Taifeng did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Monday. The SFC declined to comment on the trading
halt.
The SFC can issue so-called Rule 8 directions under Hong
Kong's listing rules "on grounds that the market is misinformed,
disorderly or unfair".
Previous SFC trading halt orders include Tianhe Chemicals
Group Ltd, China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd
and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)