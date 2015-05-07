HONG KONG May 7 State-owned China Taiping
Insurance Holdings Co said on Thursday it planned to
raise $1.74 billion in a share offering to expand its insurance
business and grow into new areas.
The company is offering 486 million shares at HK$27.74 each,
putting the total deal at HK$13.48 billion ($1.74 billion), it
said in a securities filing.
The price is equivalent to a discount of 5 percent to China
Taiping's close on Wednesday, but comes after a rally of nearly
160 percent over the past 12 months.
China Taiping is following a slew of brokerages, insurers
and financial services firms raising new funds through equity
offerings to strengthen their balance sheets and meet new
capital adequacy rules. The new issuance boom is expected to
make 2015 the most active year for the financial services sector
since 2010.
The sale is through a so-called top-up placement, with China
Taiping's main shareholder initially selling existing shares and
subscribing to the same number of new shares at the same price
being issued by China Taiping.
Citigroup, CCB International, HSBC and UBS were hired as
placing agents for the deal.
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)