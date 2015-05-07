HONG KONG May 7 State-owned China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co said on Thursday it planned to raise $1.74 billion in a share offering to expand its insurance business and grow into new areas.

The company is offering 486 million shares at HK$27.74 each, putting the total deal at HK$13.48 billion ($1.74 billion), it said in a securities filing.

The price is equivalent to a discount of 5 percent to China Taiping's close on Wednesday, but comes after a rally of nearly 160 percent over the past 12 months.

China Taiping is following a slew of brokerages, insurers and financial services firms raising new funds through equity offerings to strengthen their balance sheets and meet new capital adequacy rules. The new issuance boom is expected to make 2015 the most active year for the financial services sector since 2010.

The sale is through a so-called top-up placement, with China Taiping's main shareholder initially selling existing shares and subscribing to the same number of new shares at the same price being issued by China Taiping.

Citigroup, CCB International, HSBC and UBS were hired as placing agents for the deal. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)