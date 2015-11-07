TAIPEI Nov 7 Taiwan's main opposition leader
said on Saturday that she was disappointed President Ma
Ying-jeou made no reference to preserving the island's democracy
and freedom during his landmark meeting with China President Xi
Jinping in Singapore.
Tsai Ing-wen, who heads the Democratic Progressive Party and
is the front-runner for Taiwan's presidential election in
January, also told reporters in Yunlin, Taiwan, that she would
work together with the Taiwan people to rectify any damage
caused by the meeting of the two leaders.
Leaders of political rivals China and Taiwan met earlier on
Saturday for the first time in more than 60 years for talks that
come amid rising anti-Beijing sentiment on the self-ruled
democratic island and weeks ahead of elections there.
The talks between Xi and Ma were the first such meeting
since China's civil war ended in 1949.
