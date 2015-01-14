(Add U.S. comment, paragraphs 7-8)
BEIJING Jan 14 China said on Wednesday Taiwan
should not be so suspicious of its intentions after Taipei
protested against Beijing's decision to open new domestic
commercial air routes over the Taiwan Strait separating the
diplomatic rivals.
The Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council said
Taiwan must be "more understanding and less suspicious" of the
four routes, China's state media said. Taiwan said on Tuesday it
would step up air surveillance patrols in the Taiwan Strait in
response "if necessary".
China deems Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out
the use of force to take it back, particularly if the island
makes a move toward independence. Beijing's "one China" policy
holds that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of
it.
Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communication said
in a statement on Tuesday that Beijing's decision to open the
new routes, which go into effect on March 5, was "unilateral"
and "not acceptable" and could increase flight-safety risks,
particularly around Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen and
Matsu.
The routes are between eastern Shanghai and the southern
Pearl River Delta.
The two sides had been discussing a new north-south air
route on the west side of the median line dividing the Taiwan
Strait, but talks had not yet finished, the ministry said.
The United States, which supports a "one China" policy but
provides security assistance to Taiwan, said its primary focus
on the air-routes issue was "maintaining and enhancing
international aviation safety".
"We do encourage China to engage and consult with the
parties affected by the newly declared air routes in the Taiwan
Strait to ensure that air safety concerns are addressed," State
Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a regular news briefing.
While Taiwan and China have signed a series of landmark
trade and economic agreements since 2008, political and military
suspicions still run deep, especially in democratic Taiwan where
many fear China's true intentions.
