BEIJING, June 14 China plans to drop the entry
permit requirement for Taiwan residents visiting the mainland,
the official Xinhua news agency cited a senior Chinese
politician as saying on Sunday.
Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of China's National Committee of the
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the
comments at an annual forum between the mainland and Taiwan,
Xinhua said.
The move is an inducement from China to Taiwan ahead of the
island's presidential election in January, offering to make life
easier for the hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese who travel to
the mainland for work or leisure every year.
Taiwan and China have been ruled separately since the
Communists defeated the Nationalists and took power on the
mainland in 1949, though relations have warmed considerably
since the China-friendly Ma won the presidency in 2008 and
secured re-election in 2012.
However, there have been no political talks and deep
suspicions exist on both sides, especially in proudly democratic
Taiwan.
Taiwan's pro-independence party, the Democratic Progressive
Party, has a strong chance of retaking power.
In March last year, thousands of young people occupied
Taiwan's parliament in an unprecedented protest against a
planned trade pact calling for closer ties with Beijing, and the
Nationalists suffered a heavy setback in local elections in
November.
