BEIJING/SINGAPORE Nov 7 Leaders of political
rivals Taiwan and China meet for the first time in more than 60
years on Saturday for talks that come amid rising anti-Chinese
sentiment on the self-ruled democratic island and weeks ahead of
elections.
The talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan
president Ma Ying-jeou, the first such meeting since the Chinese
civil war ended in 1949, are to be held in the neutral venue of
Singapore.
They come ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections
on Taiwan which the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive
Party (DPP) is favourite to win, something Beijing is desperate
to avoid.
The Nationalists, also known as the Kuomintang (KMT),
retreated to Taiwan after losing the civil war to the Communists
now in control in Beijing. China has never renounced the use of
force to bring what it considers a breakaway province under its
control.
However, while trade, investment and tourism have blossomed,
particularly since Ma and his KMT took power in 2008, there is
deep suspicion on both sides and no progress has been made on
any sort of political settlement.
No agreements are expected in a highly symbolic get-together
in a luxury hotel in Singapore, a largely ethnic Chinese
city-state that has maintained good ties with both for decades.
But the handshake sure to take place comes as Xi hopes to
cement his place among China's pantheon of great leaders and Ma,
stepping down next year due to term limits, tries to shape his
legacy marred by growing anti-China feeling in Taiwan.
"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are
anxiously awaiting this meeting and everyone is discussing it
without end, pressing the 'like button' on the two leaders
meeting," China's official People's Daily wrote on Friday.
While China is laudatory, voices of concern have been raised
in Taiwan.
Taiwan's presidential frontrunner in the January elections
is from the DPP, which traditionally favours independence from
China.
"(Ma) cannot sell out and sacrifice Taiwan's interests,"
said Chao Tien-lin, director of the department of China affairs
of the DPP.
"He must meet the expectations of democracy and public
opinion in Taiwan. This is what we care most about."
Ma and Xi meet in the afternoon. Both sides will hold news
conferences after a short closed-door meeting, followed by
dinner before Ma flies back to Taiwan the same day.
"It will be of huge symbolic importance but will not be a
'game-changer', as Taiwanese voters are wary of the mainland's
rising influence over the island", Yoel Sano, head of political
risk with BMI Research, said of the meeting.
