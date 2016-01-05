N.Korean missile landed in Sea of Japan after flying 30 min -Japan's Suga
TOKYO, May 14 A ballistic missile launched by North Korea flew 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
Jan 5 China will allow transit stops in Taiwan for onward flights from three Chinese cities, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Tuesday.
Passengers flying from Nanchang, Kunming and Chongqing will be allowed to transit through Taiwan's main international airport before flying on to a third destination, according to a statement on the Chinese government agency's website.
The two sides had been discussing the issue, which proponents have said would be a boon for Taiwanese airlines, as it could give them more business from mainland passengers traveling onwards from the island.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated Nationalist forces fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists.
Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the island of 23 million people back under its control, particularly if it were to make moves towards formal independence. (Reporting by J.R. Wu and Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SEOUL, May 14 A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 700 kilometers (430 miles), South Korea's military said.