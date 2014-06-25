* Chinese official to try to allay suspicions over trade
pact
* Will also meet leading opposition figure in southern city
* China's warming Taiwan ties in contrast to relations
elsewhere in Asia
* But political talks not on the agenda
* Two-way trade was worth $200 billion last year
* U.S. says "watching with interest"
(Adds U.S. comment, paragraphs 7-9)
By Faith Hung
TAOYUAN, Taiwan, June 25 China's top official in
charge of Taiwan ties arrived on the island on Wednesday to
begin landmark talks aimed at wooing Taiwanese who remain
suspicious about a pending trade pact and autocratic China's
designs on Taiwan.
"It took three hours for me to fly here from Beijing, but it
took 65 years for both sides across the Taiwan Strait to come
this far," said Zhang Zhijun, director of China's Taiwan Affairs
Office, as he sat down for talks with Taiwan's Mainland Affairs
Minister Wang Yu-chi.
"I come here full of sincerity in my heart," said Zhang, the
first head of the Taiwan Affairs Office to visit the self-ruled
and democratic island where defeated Nationalists fled after
losing a civil war to China's Communists in 1949.
His four-day trip focuses not on the affluent capital Taipei
but on the poorer middle and south, which have benefited less
from trade with China and where pro-independence sentiment can
run deep.
While China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has
never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its
control, relations have improved markedly since China-friendly
President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008.
China's charm offensive with Taiwan stands in contrast to
its ties with several countries in Asia where territorial rows
have flared over maritime boundaries. China has also denounced
people in Chinese-run Hong Kong, where hundreds of thousands
have been pushing for greater democracy.
The top U.S. diplomat for the East Asia region, Assistant
Secretary of State Daniel Russel, was asked about Zhang's visit
and said the United States was "watching with interest."
"We will look forward to hearing the outcome of Mr Zhang
Zhijun's visit to Taiwan," he told reporters in Washington. "We
welcome all steps forward on cross-Strait relations that are
acceptable to the people on both sides."
The United States has been strongly critical of Beijing's
recent behaviour in pressing its territorial claims in Asia and
called for negotiated solutions.
Zhang's main talks, in Taoyuan, just outside Taipei, will be
with Wang. He will not meet Ma, who has never held talks with
senior Chinese officials as president.
Wang said he hoped that Zhang would come away with a better
understanding of Taiwan and its political system, though he
expected no breakthroughs this time.
"There are many issues that have long existed across the
Strait. Myself and director Zhang do not expect one or two of
our meetings can fix the problems," Wang told reporters after
meeting Zhang.
Zhang is also to meet Chen Chu, an opposition party stalwart
and mayor of the pro-independence southern port of Kaohsiung.
While Chen has previously visited China and met Zhang there,
spearheading efforts by the Democratic Progressive Party to
engage with Beijing, such high-level meetings in Taiwan with
opposition figures are almost unheard of.
"This will be an opportunity for Taiwan's opposition and
people who don't like the mainland to get to know Zhang Zhijun,
to listen to him and understand that China wants to help, not
harm, Taiwan's economy," said Zheng Zhenqing of Tsinghua
University's Institute of Taiwan Studies in Beijing.
Chinese state media has said Zhang would also talk to small-
and medium-sized industries which have been hit by competition
from low-cost China and engage with Taiwanese youth, few of whom
feel much cultural connection to China today.
His trip comes at a sensitive time.
Protesters occupied Taiwan's parliament and mounted mass
demonstrations over three weeks starting in March in anger at
the trade pact, which will open various sectors in both
economies.
The opposition calls the pact a threat to Taiwan's industry
and fears it could open the door to Chinese influence on its
politics.
Signed a year ago, it has stalled in Taiwan's parliament,
which is set to discuss it at a session overlapping with Zhang's
visit. Advocates, including Ma, say it is a step to normalising
ties and will provide jobs and raise living standards.
TRADE NO PANACEA
Trade worth nearly $200 billion last year has nonetheless
brought no progress on political reconciliation or reduced
military readiness on either side. Many Taiwanese, especially in
the south, fear China's designs for their island.
In 2008, a vice president of China's Association for
Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, a separate semi-official
body that handled cross-strait ties in the absence of official
contacts, was attacked by independence activists while in
Tainan, Taiwan's former capital, located close to Kaohsiung.
"We expect at least a dozen separate groups will come out to
protest in Kaohsiung," said Shinichi Chen, general secretary of
the pro-independence South Taiwan Society.
"Our demands are very simple: we want Zhang to acknowledge
that Taiwan is a nation that belongs to the Taiwanese, and that
Taiwan's future will be decided by the Taiwanese."
While Chinese President Xi Jinping said in October that a
political solution could not be put off forever, Ma has
repeatedly said the time is not right for political talks.
Wang, and a spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office,
said a Ma-Xi meeting was not mentioned during the talks. Wang
referred to two agreements that were reached - on humanitarian
visits and tourism.
Tsinghua's Zheng said Zhang's goal was more about setting up
a regular channel for high-level dialogue, and that with
presidential elections in Taiwan just two years away he would
avoid touching on the prickly subject of political talks.
"There's no way to resolve these sensitive subjects at the
moment. But perhaps in the future this channel might be used for
communication on the matter," he said.
China's efforts to be friendly were underscored last week by
its number four leader, Yu Zhengsheng, who said Beijing
respected Taiwan's social system and values.
In contrast, China has branded as illegal the campaign for
more democracy in Hong Kong, where many residents are concerned
that civil liberties are being eroded.
"The difference between Hong Kong and Taiwan is night and
day," said Bruce Jacobs of Australia's Monash University,
pointing to Hong Kong's almost complete reliance on China for
even basics like water.
"Taiwan has its own army and 150 km (90 miles) of sea
separating it from the mainland. The divisions between Taiwan
and China run really deep and would clearly get in the way of
any potential political agreement between the two."
(Additional reporting by Michael Gold in TAIPEI, and Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING and David Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON; Editing
by Dean Yates, Michael Perry and Eric Walsh)