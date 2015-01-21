TAIPEI Jan 21 China's top official in charge of
relations with Taiwan, who was targeted by anti-China protesters
who threw paint during his last trip to Taiwan, will visit an
outlying Taiwanese island next month, his counterpart in Taipei
said on Wednesday.
Zhang Zhijun, director of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, is
scheduled to make a three-day visit to Taiwan's Kinmen to
discuss issues affecting the island, such as cross-border
fishing, sand mining and sea waste, said Taiwan's Mainland
Affairs Council minister Wang Yu-chi.
Wang said during a legislative committee session he would
also raise the issue of new domestic commercial air routes over
the Taiwan Strait announced by Beijing last week.
Taiwan has objected to the new routes, citing flight safety
concerns, and has said China's decision to announce the routes
before both sides completed discussions was not acceptable.
Wang said Zhang would visit before Chinese New Year, which
falls on Feb. 19, but details of the trip were still being
planned and it was unlikely Zhang's trip would take him to the
main Taiwan island.
Zhang was followed by protesters throughout his previous
trip to Taiwan last June. In the pro-independence southern port
of Kaohsiung, protesters became violent and tried to pour paint
on him. They missed him, but the rowdy protests forced Zhang to
cancel several meetings.
China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has not
ruled out the use of force to take it back, particularly if the
island makes a move toward independence.
While Taiwan and China have signed a series of landmark
trade and economic agreements since 2008, political and military
suspicions still run deep, especially in democratic Taiwan where
many fear China's true intentions.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Paul Tait)