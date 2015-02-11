BEIJING Feb 11 The Chinese government said on
Wednesday that the resignation of the head of Taiwan's China
policy-making body, the Mainland Affairs Council, would not
affect the normalisation of ties which has gathered momentum
since 2008.
Wang Yu-chi said he had stepped down after objecting to a
court ruling clearing a former deputy of leaking sensitive
information to China.
The former deputy, Chang Hsien-ya, had been under
investigation since 2014 on allegations he had leaked
information to China, but prosecutors said there was
insufficient evidence of that.
Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office,
told reporters that he noted the report, though would not
comment on the specifics.
"We believe that personnel changes ought not affect the
operations of the mechanism," Ma said, referring to regular
communication channels the two sides set up during Wang's
tenure.
The Mainland Affairs Council handles cross-strait policy
with its Chinese counterpart, the Taiwan Affairs Office.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated
Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of a civil war
in 1949.
Talks between the two have increased substantially as
cross-strait business ties have surged to their most extensive
in six decades following the election of the China-friendly Ma
Ying-jeou as Taiwan president in 2008.
However, deep political and security suspicions remain,
especially as China has never renounced the use of force to
bring Taiwan under its control.
Last month Taiwan protested against Beijing's decision to
open new domestic commercial air routes over the sensitive
Taiwan Strait that separates the two.
Ma said that the route had already been approved by the
International Civil Aviation Organization and was in any case
not in an area Taipei controllers had responsibility for.
"I think we can dispel Taiwan's concerns," he said.
