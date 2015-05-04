(Correct time frame to 6 years not 60 years)
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI May 3 The leader of Taiwan's
Nationalist Party will sit down with Chinese President Xi
Jinping in Beijing on Monday in the first meeting between the
heads of the ruling parties in the two rival states in 6 years.
Xi, as head of China's ruling Communist Party, will host
Taiwan's Eric Chu, whose Nationalists fled to Taiwan at the end
of the Chinese civil war in 1949.
Chu told an opening ceremony in Shanghai on Sunday
cross-strait ties must be addressed with a positive attitude.
"The 21st century is a time of cooperation, not a time of
resistance," he said.
"We must use a healthy attitude, a positive attitude to
welcome the age of cooperation between our two sides."
China regards democratic Taiwan as a renegade province, to
be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary. Chu's
Nationalists are viewed as pro-China, although the opposition
Democratic Progressive Party is widely seen as leaning towards
independence.
Business ties between Taiwan and China have improved to
their best level in six decades since Taiwan President Ma
Ying-jeou took office in 2008.
However, deep suspicions remain and there have been no
political talks. Taiwan's pride in its democracy helps reinforce
the unwillingness of many to be absorbed politically by China.
China remains steadfast in its view of Taiwan.
"The biggest threat to the cross-strait relationship is the
separatists who are fighting for Taiwan's independence," said Yu
Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese
People's Political Consultative Conference.
Chu said on Friday he would talk to Xi about Taiwan joining
global organisations such as the China-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic
Partnership, a proposed East Asian free trade deal.
China last month rejected Taiwan's bid to become a founding
member of the AIIB, though said it was welcome to join as an
ordinary member if it used an appropriate name.
(Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)