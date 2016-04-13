BEIJING, April 13 A group of Taiwanese deported
from Kenya to China after being acquitted in a cyber crime case
are wanted for suspected fraud in China, the Chinese government
said on Wednesday, in a case that has enraged Taiwan which has
accused Beijing of kidnap.
The Kenyan government said the people were in Kenya
illegally and were being sent back to where they had come from.
Kenya does not have official relations with Taiwan and
considers the island part of "one China", in line with the
position of Communist Party leaders in Beijing.
China's Ministry of Public Security, in a statement released
via the official Xinhua news agency, said Kenya had decided to
deport 32 Chinese and 45 Taiwanese to China, of whom 10 had
already arrived and another 67 would land on Wednesday.
Taiwanese had been heavily involved in telecoms fraud in
China and had caused huge losses, with some victims killing
themselves, the ministry said.
The group which had been detained in Kenya operated out of
Nairobi and cheated people out of millions of yuan across nine
provinces and cities in China, and as most the victims were in
China, they would be prosecuted there, it added.
China had informed Taiwan of the situation and would invite
Taiwan law enforcement officials to visit to discuss how best to
tackle such fraud, the ministry said.
China views Taiwan as a wayward province and has not ruled
out the use of force to ensure unification. Defeated Nationalist
forces fled to the island in 1949 after the civil war with the
Communists who have remained in control in Beijing since then.
Only 22 countries recognise Taiwan as the Republic of China,
with most, including Kenya, having diplomatic relations with the
People's Republic of China, with its leaders in Beijing.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)