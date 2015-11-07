SINGAPORE Nov 7 Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou
said on Saturday that he hoped China can use peace, and not
force, to resolve cross-strait issues, and that Taiwan's people
were most concerned with the island's security and dignity.
Ma said in a news conference in Singapore that he told
China's President Xi Jinping to give attention to the mainland's
missile deployment. Xi replied that the missile deployment was
an issue unrelated to Taiwan, Ma said.
Leaders of political rivals China and Taiwan met on Saturday
for the first time in more than 60 years for talks that come
amid rising anti-Beijing sentiment on the self-ruled democratic
island and weeks ahead of elections there.
The talks between Xi and Ma, the first such meeting since
China's civil war ended in 1949, were held in Singapore.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu, Rujun Shen and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by
Ryan Woo)