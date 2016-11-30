TAIPEI/BEIJING Nov 30 Taiwan has expressed its
"stern opposition" to Malaysia's deportation of 21 Taiwanese
suspected of multi-million dollar telecoms fraud to China, the
latest example of a problem that has strained cross-Strait ties.
China's official Xinhua news agency said the 21 Taiwanese
were among 74 fraud suspects who were escorted from Malaysia by
Chinese police and arrived in Wuhan in central China late on
Tuesday. The other 53 were all Chinese.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry expressed regret and "stern
opposition" to Malaysia's decision to deport the Taiwanese to
China, according to a statement on its website.
"This action by Malaysia has seriously harmed the rights of
our citizens, and harms the long standing friendship between
Taiwan and Malaysia," it said.
The statement also said Taiwanese police had been working
with Malaysia to arrange for the suspects to be returned to
Taiwan but that Beijing had pressured the Malaysian government
to send all suspects to the mainland.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, its China policymaker,
said Beijing's unilateral action "damages the tacit
understanding and foundation for cooperation between security
agencies".
It said in a statement that cracking down on cross-border
telecom fraud depended on cooperation from both sides.
Malaysia's foreign ministry did not comment immediately.
Xinhua described the deportations as part of cooperation
between Malaysian and Chinese police to crack down on several
Malaysian-based fraud gangs who they say have been scamming
people on the Chinese mainland.
Those deported are suspected of involvement in more than 500
cross-border fraud cases, online and over the phone, totalling
more than 60 million yuan ($8.7 million), it said.
Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan and
treats the island as part of China in line with Beijing's "one
China" principle, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province.
Since last November, China has cooperated with police in
Kenya, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Indonesia to break up more
than 60 telecom fraud rings and arrest more than 1,000 suspects,
China's public security ministry said in September.
China has aired televised confessions by some of the Taiwan
people previously deported, raising concern in Taiwan over
violations of due process.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd and J.R. Wu; Editing by Paul
Tait)