TAIPEI Taiwan Foreign Minister David Lee expressed regret on Wednesday after Sao Tome ended ties with the self-ruled island, and said Taiwan would not engage in "dollar diplomacy".

Taiwan was unable to satisfy the small West Africa nation's financial shortages, Lee told a news conference in Taipei.

China earlier welcomed the move, without explicitly saying it had established formal relations with Sao Tome.

