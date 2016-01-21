BEIJING Jan 21 A Chinese military unit based in
a city that lies opposite self-ruled Taiwan has carried out live
fire exercises and landing drills, state television reported
just days after an independence-leaning opposition party won
elections in Taiwan.
China considers Taiwan a wayward province, to be brought
under its control by force if necessary. Defeated Nationalist
forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after the Chinese civil war.
In a piece late on Wednesday, state television's military
channel said the 31st Group Army, based in the southeastern
Chinese city of Xiamen, had carried out the drills in "recent
days", though it did not give an exact location.
It showed amphibious armoured vehicles ploughing through the
sea towards a landing spot, helicopters firing missiles at
locations on shore and soldiers parachuting down from
helicopters.
The report made no direct mention of the Taiwan election.
China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it was "aware of the
information", and declined further immediate comment.
Xiamen sits opposite Taiwan, and right off Xiamen's coast is
Kimnen, an island controlled by Taiwan since 1949 and until the
late 1970s a place regularly shelled by China.
Since Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive Party won
by a landslide Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections
on Saturday, China has warned against any moves towards
independence and that it will defend the country's sovereignty.
Tsai has said she will maintain peace with China, and
Chinese state-run media has also noted her pledges to maintain
the "status quo" with China.
China's military, the world's largest, held live-fire drills
in the Taiwan Strait in September, though Taiwan's Defence
Ministry described them at the time as routine.
Taiwan's military has warned that China is building two new
aircraft carriers and has practised attacks on targets modelled
on places in Taiwan. China confirmed on New Year's Eve it was
indeed building one new carrier, to add to its existing one.
