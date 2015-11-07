SINGAPORE Nov 7 China said on Saturday that forces seeking Taiwan's independence are the greatest threat to cross-strait peace.

Zhang Zhijun, head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments at a news conference in Singapore after a historic meeting between China and Taiwan's presidents.

Leaders of political rivals China and Taiwan met earlier on Saturday for the first time in more than 60 years for talks that come amid rising anti-Beijing sentiment on the self-ruled democratic island and weeks ahead of elections there.

The talks between China President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, the first such meeting since China's civil war ended in 1949, were held in Singapore. (Reporting by J.R. Wu, Rujun Shen, Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)