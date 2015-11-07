SINGAPORE Nov 7 China said on Saturday that
forces seeking Taiwan's independence are the greatest threat to
cross-strait peace.
Zhang Zhijun, head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, made
the comments at a news conference in Singapore after a historic
meeting between China and Taiwan's presidents.
Leaders of political rivals China and Taiwan met earlier on
Saturday for the first time in more than 60 years for talks that
come amid rising anti-Beijing sentiment on the self-ruled
democratic island and weeks ahead of elections there.
The talks between China President Xi Jinping and Taiwan
President Ma Ying-jeou, the first such meeting since China's
civil war ended in 1949, were held in Singapore.
