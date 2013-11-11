BEIJING China sharply criticised an American talk-show host on Monday for a remark made by a child on his programme which has set off protests by Chinese-Americans in the United States.

The controversy blew up when a six-year-old replied "kill everyone in China" after the host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked him how the United States should pay back the $1.3 trillion it owes to the world's second-largest economy.

Kimmel, who hosts a programme called "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on broadcaster ABC, replied: "that's an interesting idea".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said ABC must respond to the Chinese-American community's protests.

"It's necessary to point out that spreading racism and hatred runs counter to the media's social responsibility," he told a regular news briefing.

American broadcaster ABC has issued a statement expressing regret for the incident and Kimmel apologised on October 28 on his television show.

Kimmel's show is pre-taped. Critics say ABC should have cut the offending segment before it was aired. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)