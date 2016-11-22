BEIJING/MANILA Nov 22 China's top steelmaking
city has ordered many of its industrial factories to curb
production or even close for as long as four months through to
March in a bid to clear the skies of smog.
Tangshan, a city in northern Hebei province, will seek to
reduce steel production by requiring producers to cut emissions
by as much as 50 percent from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, according to a
document published in the official Tangshan government newspaper
late on Monday.
Steel plants with sinter facilities - those that process
smaller particles of iron ore into lumps - that do not have
desulfurization equipment are required to partially shut during
the period, the document said.
The curbs may only have a limited impact on steel output
from Tangshan since blast furnaces, or the big machines used to
make steel, "are basically not impacted," said Richard Lu,
analyst at CRU consultancy.
"That is actually not new to the steel industry there as the
Tangshan government has implemented the same measures several
times this year," said Lu.
Tangshan accounts for about half of the steel output in
Hebei where nearly a quarter of China's total steel is made.
The city will also close all cement plants and coal-fired
power plants that did not reach the minimum emission standards
for four months from Nov. 15.
Coke production furnaces will be required to extend their
production period to 36 hours before the new year. After Jan. 1,
the production period will be further extended to 48 hours if
the emission standard is still not met.
Tangshan will also limit the times vehicles can drive in the
city between Nov. 23 and March 15.
"The pollution-related mandates are now increasingly used by
local government in northern cities as a key way to fight smog,"
said a coal analyst with a Shanghai-based securities firm who
declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to
media.
The latest restrictions in Tangshan may further curb supply
of coke, he said. "Coke inventory is very low because of weather
factors, transportation difficulties and tight coking coal
supply," he added.
On Monday, about half a dozen listed Chinese companies,
mainly in the pharmaceutical sector, temporarily halted
production in China's northern city of Shijiazhuang as part of
an anti-pollution drive.
China has adopted various measures over the years to reduce
the smog that covers many of the country's northern cities in
the winter, causing hazardous traffic conditions and disrupting
daily life.
(Reporting by Meng Meng in BEIJING and Manolo Serapio Jr. in
MANILA; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)